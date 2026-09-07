(WXYZ) — Thousands of people gathered in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood Monday for the annual Labor Day Parade, with participants saying the message of the day was simple: solidarity.

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Thousands march in Detroit's annual Labor Day parade as union members call for solidarity

Workers, retirees, union leaders and elected officials marched side-by-side along Michigan Avenue, celebrating the labor movement and the workers they say helped shape the American workplace.

Ian Stewart, a master electrician with Local 58, has spent more than 36 years in the trade. For him, Labor Day carries a message that goes beyond celebration.

"Solidarity means trust, responsibility, and accountability," Stewart said.

Stewart said the day is also about inspiring the next generation of workers.

"A lot of folks want to go to college, but you got to understand we need tradesmen to do what we do," Stewart said.

Elected officials join the march

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was among those marching along Michigan Avenue. She said the day is a reminder of what organized labor has delivered for American workers.

"Solidarity to me is being together with my brothers and sisters in the unions and thanking them for all they've accomplished over the years. Too many people take for granted 40-hour work weeks, health care, pension benefits. All of those were negotiated by a union," Dingell said.

When asked what changes workers are calling for, Dingell pointed to economic concerns.

"I think workers want us to lower the cost. That's the number one issue that's on their minds. They want job protection," Dingell said.

Solidarity Riders bring a bittersweet tribute

Among those riding in the parade was Milan Peele, a 27-year UAW member and part of the Solidarity Riders motorcycle group. For Peele, the parade is both a reunion and a moment of remembrance.

"Well, for me, being a 27 year UAW member, this is like a reunion, man. Every year I get to see people that we don't see all the time, but it's bittersweet because we also have to remember those who didn't make it from last year. So Mother Jones has a saying, we pray for the dead, but we fight like hell for the living," Peele said.

Peele said the takeaway from Labor Day should extend well beyond the holiday itself.

"Labor rights are civil rights. And while this is a celebration, we need to learn that it's not just camaraderie, but just UAW, IBEW. The Teamsters, everyone, SEIU, we're all one family. We're not fighting against each other. We're fighting with each other. So today we celebrate each other, but tomorrow we get back in there, we link arms and we help each other," Peele said.

Bryan Currie, president of the Solidarity Riders, echoed that spirit.

"I think this is awesome that we can all spend a day together and everybody looking after each other," Currie said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

