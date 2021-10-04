Traffic partially resumes on Ambassador Bridge after possible security threat

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Traffic on the Ambassador Bridge from Canada to the US has resumed after authorities closed it earlier today due to a security threat.

At around 11 this morning, Windsor Police's bomb unit was deployed after Canada Border Service Agency found possible explosive material inside a vehicle that had pulled in the secondary inspection area.

Taking to Twitter, Windsor Police say “No direct threats were made specific to places or persons. The threat of the possible explosives located is still being actively investigated at this time."

Meanwhile, The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closing of ramps to the bridge from Interstate 96 and Interstate 75 around noon.

This led to heavy backups on both sides with trucks idle along the bridge.

One of the truck drivers from Windsor, John Milson, says he has been waiting for nearly 3 hours.

"I almost made it up the bridge, I got through and then they redirected me and said they are not processing trucks right now," says John Milson.

Another driver, Brenda Mckeller, who is transporting parts for Chrysler, says the delays on the bridge will cause a ripple effect.

"We supply their line, so the longer we sit here we are going to shut the plant down," says Brenda Mckeller.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle involved is currently in the custody of CBSA pending further investigation.

