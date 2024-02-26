'Turn yourself in.' Mother of 3-year-old Amber Alert victim demands suspect surrender

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect involved in Saturday night's Amber Alert. The man is seen in surveillance footage stealing a vehicle, and investigators said a 3-year-old was sleeping inside.

“Turn yourself in. That’s bold," Kennedy Hughey told 7 Action News.

She added, "You took a car and my whole child.”

Saturday night heading into Sunday morning was a traumatic experience for Hughey. She received a phone call no parent ever wants to receive. Her child, 3-year-old Kemahanni King, was missing.

The incident happened Saturday around 11 p.m. at a gas station off of Schoolcraft and Greenfield. That's on Detroit's west side.

“You didn’t have to have my child for so long. Hours. Every (hour) I’m going crazy," she recalled.

Police said a car had been left running unattended, while the 3-year-old slept inside.

Her grandmother came out of the gas station and tried to stop the thief from driving off, but she was unsuccessful.

An Amber Alert went out early Sunday morning, around 2:15 a.m.

“She should have never been in that predicament. But yeah, I was traumatized. I was hurt when that happened," Hughey said.

Now, 3-year-old Kemahanni is back safe in her mother's arms.

“I’m thankful that my child is here. I’m not never letting her go," Hughey said.

Investigators said a witness located Kemahanni around 5 a.m., on Sunday. She'd been wandering near Joy Road and Braile Street. Police said the vehicle was recovered not far from there. The area where the girl was found is about four miles from the gas station.

Kemahanni was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was found to be unharmed.

Her mother recalled, “When I saw her, she was just so happy."

"She wouldn’t stop smiling," Hughey added.

Police believe Kemahanni got out of the vehicle on her own after the suspect ditched it.

Hughey, who tells 7 Action News she’s thankful for the prayers and support from the public, said the suspect could have at least thought to drop her daughter off at an open business.

Deputy Chief Kari Sloan said, "We’re still seeking information in this case. So, we’re asking the public for any assistance that they could give us."

She explained, "We’re still looking for an African American male. He was last seen wearing a camo (camouflage) jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, as well as gray sweatpants.”

Hughey said, “I hope ya’ll really do catch him though, for real. Cause I don’t want that to happen to no other families.“

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.