DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting on the city's west side. The scene is in the 15000 block of Patton, between Fenkell and Grand River.

Commander Rebecca McKay of Major Crimes says that just before 6 pm, at around 5:50 pm, an incident involving two groups of people escalated into gunfire. McKay says DPD is still working to determine exactly what occurred.

DPD briefing: Two dead after four people, including child, shot on Detroit's west side

DPD briefing: Two dead after four people, including child, shot on Detroit's west side

Two unidentified adults were killed in the shooting, another is in critical condition, and an 11-year-old child suffered a graze and is currently in stable condition and expected to be okay.

Police say a handgun and a rifle were involved in the shooting.

A person of interest who was seen by witnesses running from the scene is in police custody.

Homicide is investigating the incident. However, police say this is an isolated incident and does not appear to threaten the general public.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.