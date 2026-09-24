DETROIT — Two members of the Detroit Fire Department have been placed on leave without pay following allegations of improper conduct during a medical run earlier this month.

The incident is now under investigation by the Detroit East Medical Control Authority, known as DEMCA, as well as the state.

Watch 7 News Detroit's Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Two Detroit firefighters placed on unpaid leave amid investigation into alleged misconduct on medical run

According to a tip, the alleged misconduct occurred outside Detroit's Second Police Precinct on Thursday, Sept. 10. Radio traffic indicates a supervisor was requested at the time of the call, just after midnight.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, a man was in need of medical attention and the two members are accused of not following the strict, state-regulated protocol required on scenes.

The department declined to provide anyone to speak on camera. In a statement, Second Deputy Commissioner Derek Hillman said:

"The Detroit Fire Department is aware of allegations regarding the improper conduct involving two of our members who responded to DPD’s 2nd Precinct for a man in need of medical attention earlier this month.



Immediately upon learning of these allegations, the two members involved were placed on administrative duty. Based on preliminary findings of the ongoing investigation, both members have been placed on leave without pay.



The Detroit Fire Department holds its members to very high standards and will not tolerate behavior that in any way endangers the very people we are sworn to protect.



We are grateful to learn the resident received the care he needed and was discharged from the hospital."

DEMCA and the state would not comment, as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Detroit Fire Fighters Association, the union representing Detroit firefighters, would not comment any further on the matter and directed all information to the investigating agencies.

The civilian involved did eventually receive medical treatment and was later released from the hospital. The Detroit Fire Department says they are not aware of any connection between the man involved and the two members of the department as well as DFD as a whole.

7 News Detroit has filed multiple Freedom of Information Act requests to learn more about the circumstances of this incident and what exactly happened the night of the call, whether proper protocol was followed and in what way the civilian may have been put in danger due to the alleged misconduct.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for updates.

_________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.