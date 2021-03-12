Universal Logistics hiring hundreds from Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At their facility on Georgia St. on Detroit’s east side, Universal Logistics is looking to fill hundreds of positions right away, as they work to support the new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The company has been in the community for years, and now has more openings to keep up with demand.

As a partner with the city of Detroit, the company is looking for those who may have prior manufacturing or logistics experience, and other skills.

They also want to hire CDL drivers, forklift operators, and even management jobs. Positions are also union jobs, with benefits and 401K offered as well.

For more info contact:

833-job-for-u (833-562-3678)

Careers.universallogistics.com