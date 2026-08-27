DETROIT (WXYZ) — University of Detroit Mercy freshmen are starting their college careers not in the classroom, but in the community.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

University of Detroit Mercy freshmen kick off college careers with community service in northwest Detroit

This week, more than 600 incoming students are completing community service projects across northwest Detroit as part of their orientation, working alongside the neighbors they are now joining.

One of those neighbors is Air Force veteran Ronald Matten, CEO of Demographic Inspirations Detroit. For years, Matten has worked to transform vacant lots and blighted spaces on Detroit's west side into community assets.

"We try to revive a slice of Detroit," Matten said.

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One of those spaces is a lot on Fairfield Avenue near the Lodge Freeway.

"This particular space we're in right now is called the Native Butterfly Meadow, and what we do, we maintain it every year to try to make it a flourishing flower garden," Matten said.

This week, a group of University of Detroit Mercy freshmen arrived to help, putting down mulch and repairing an old broken sign as part of the university's orientation beautification efforts.

For freshman Gianluca Ciavaglia, the work felt personal.

"I lived around Detroit my whole life. I'm from Woodhaven, Michigan, and I love visiting Detroit, and I just love giving back to the community," Ciavaglia said.

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Fellow freshman Valeria Delgado said the experience offered a perspective that goes beyond Detroit's more visible neighborhoods.

"I think most people think about Detroit like downtown, but I think it's important to come into these communities and help out," Delgado said.

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Freshman Sofia Gutierrez said the hands-on work felt meaningful, especially given how often she passes through the area.

"It's nice to actually give back because we drive by it every day commuting to school in and out. So it's nice now we've done something here," Gutierrez said.

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University of Detroit Mercy junior Dmytro Lichykaki completed a similar service experience when he began his college journey and said the connections it helped him build have lasted.

"Because you never know who you're going to meet. It's always good to meet people out there that care about you, and you care about the community, and you're both doing great things," Lichykaki said.

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Matten said the student volunteers are a welcome and needed addition to his ongoing work.

"We always have work to do, so we always need the people. So I'm blessed to have the individuals we have here," Matten said.

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