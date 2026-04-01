DETROIT (WXYZ) — A verdict came down Tuesday that would potentially impact how 600 tenants in a high-rise on Lafayette in Detroit could get their heat on a long-term basis.

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Verdict could have major impact in fight over heat in Lafayette Park

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Verdict could have a major impact on the fight over Detroit Thermal heat in Lafayette Park

For months, a controversial battle has been fought to keep utility company Detroit Thermal from gaining access to a utility line that was previously used in a Lafayette Park neighborhood.

On Tuesday, a Wayne County jury agreed that the company did not abandon access to a critical utility connection intended to provide heat to the 1300 Lafayette East Cooperative.

Over the past few months, a group of neighbors in the historic Mies van der Rohe Townhomes across the street have fought in court, saying the company had no right to access a capped & cut pipeline running under the trees and a play area.

Watch below: Judge extends restraining order blocking steam line installation for Detroit high-rise

Judge extends restraining order blocking steam line installation for Detroit high-rise

“I really want people at 1300 to do well. I think there are other options," Ron Spann, a neighbor, said.

“This neighborhood is home to lot of families that enjoy benefits of mature trees," Anthony Herta added.

Randy Essex, a resident at the Nicolet Townhouse Co-Op, is disputing the recent statement from Detroit Thermal that said in part, the verdict "clears path for Detroit Thermal to reconnect 1300 Lafayette East Cooperative to vital heat source..."

The statement also said they want to move ahead as soon as possible.

Essex maintained that while the jury did not find the company had previously abandoned lines or trespassed access to them, there is still an unresolved matter based on other cases.

Watch below: Despite historic Detroit neighborhood's fight against steam line installation, project moves ahead

Despite historic Detroit neighborhood's fight against steam line installation, project moves ahead

“There are two court cases with orders now that prevent Detroit Thermal from doing this project. We are concerned about how coming in with heavy equipment and trenching would have a lasting effect," Essex said.

Across the street at 1300 East, residents said their current system hasn't worked correctly and that the Detroit Historic Commission did approve the project.

“Thermal would be the best choice, if the law allows it. My heating bill was $500," Willie Robertson said.

“We’d like the city to work with Detroit Thermal and use Rivard Street or some other path," Essex said.

Detroit Thermal has previously said that there are no other options and their plan would preserve the unique beauty in the neighborhood.