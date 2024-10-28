Victim of Detroit carjacking speaks out as police have 4 suspects in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department has arrested four suspects (3 men & 1 woman) involved in a string of carjackings across the city.

One of the most recent incidents happened at a Marathon Gas station on Davison and Ewald Circle. It was Saturday, Oct 26th, 10:24 pm. A silver Infiniti is getting ready to be on its way. But what's about to happen next has left the community shocked.

"I've been in Detroit my whole life, I've never experienced fear like that," said N.T.

The owner of the vehicle, N.T., did NOT want to share his full name for safety reasons but says thinking about that fateful day still gives the 51-year-old chills.

"I was thinking to myself, God, is this how I'm going to die?" said N.T.

The footage shows two armed suspects approaching the vehicle. One fires a long gun on the ground, making his way to the passenger side... while the other approaches N.T. on the driver's side.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Carjacking at Detroit gas station

"It was just so fast," said N.T.

Both suspects had N.T. in their crosshairs.

"I looked, I just turned my head, and I took off," said N.T.

The suspects also took off with the vehicle after the passengers ran for their lives as well. 7 News Detroit Faraz Javed showed the footage to N.T.

"Looking at this now, how do you feel?" asked Faraz.

"I'm actually still grateful I'm still here," said N.T.

A black car also left the gas station 30 seconds before. It was driven by 18-year-old Zyad Aiyash.

"I was thinking, what if we didn't leave... what would have happened?!" he says.

Zyad also works as a gas station attendant across the street and says he can't stop watching the security footage. I also noticed his open-carry firearm.

"Why is there a need for you to carry?" asked Faraz.

"It's dangerous out here," said Zyad.

"Do all of you guys carry?" asked Faraz.

"Yeah, we all carry. He's got one, the boss got one, and the night shift got one," said Zyad.

"Have you been doing anything different since the incident?" asked Faraz.

"Pretty much at nighttime, I try to stay in unless I have to come out. Cause you never know when your life is over. It can be gone in an instant," said N.T.

The police have recovered the SUV, and the suspects have been referred to the prosecutor's office.