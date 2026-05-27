Video shows thieves steal planters from Detroit beauty school over Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit beauty school owner is speaking out after thieves stole two decorative planters from her business over Memorial Day weekend, with the theft caught on security camera.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Thieves steal planters from Detroit beauty school over Memorial Day weekend

The incident happened early Saturday morning at Hair It Iz Beauty on West McNichols Road in the Rosedale Park neighborhood.

The business first opened as a salon in 1992 before becoming a beauty school in 2018.

"We train students that are interested in cosmetology, manicuring, esthetics," owner Marsha Rowry said. "We offer training and education to help people better their lives."

WXYZ

Last year, the business received grant funding through the Detroit Legacy Business Project. Rowry used the funding for new technology, a furnace and outdoor beautification work.

"We were able to get planters, mulch, shrubs," Rowry said. "People, when they see flowers, that's a sense of safety."

Watch surveillance video of the theft below:

Surveillance video captures plant theft

Rowry said she realized this week that two planters she purchased for around $100 each were gone.

"They were here and they stood about this tall. A very nice arrangement. They had all different types of flowers in there," Rowry said

Security camera footage captured what appears to be two men stealing the planters Saturday after 2 a.m. before placing them in a white vehicle and driving away.

"It was painful. It was hurtful, very hurtful. To see someone that would take upon themselves to get out of their car, park their car and actually walk up on a business and take possession," Rowry said.

Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Cmdr. Dietrich Lever said the theft is concerning.

WXYZ

"Because what they're really doing is victimizing small businesses in the 8th precinct," Lever said. "It's not the first time I've seen it, but I wouldn't call it often."

Lever said a dedicated property crime unit will investigate further. Detroit police are working to identify the men seen in the video.

WXYZ

Rowry said she plans to eventually put planters out again with added security. She also had a message for those committing these types of crimes.

"We just ask the community to respect itself. Have respect for the businesses still here," Rowry said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800.

—————-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

