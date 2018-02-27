Vigil to be held for quadruple homicide victims in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A vigil will be held Tuesday for four people who were shot and killed on Detroit's west side.

The vigil is set to begin at 7 p.m. outside the Sunoco gas station on Fenkell Street, where the homicide occurred.

Twenty-six year old Cierra Bargineer, her father 60-year-old Raphael Hall and 21-year-old Kristen Thomas were shot and killed Monday morning.

Police say the suspected gunman, 27-year-old George Davis, then shot and killed his 22-year-old cousin Jaymon Thomas at Thomas' home.

Officers located Davis near Toledo. Police say he died after turning the gun on himself.