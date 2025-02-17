Who will pay for repairs from massive Detroit water main break flooding?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday morning's water main break in southwest Detroit raises the question of who is going to pay for all the damage done to homes, cars and other property.

The latest on a 54-inch water main break in SW Detroit that flooded neighborhood

Shellisa Rigney's basement flooded in the place she's called home on Chatfield for about 39 years. She said she never expected to experience anything like this.

"I probably got about maybe a foot, maybe two-foot water in my basement. I just looked down. When I seen it, I turned around and went right back," she recalled.

"I don't need the stress. Don't need the stress. Don't need the craziness. It's only stuff," Rigney said.

She explained, "I have homeowners insurance, and it's like, I don't know what it covers cause you don't.. cause now I'm like, 'What does it cover?'"

"You sign into and you don't think of it, and you never think it's going to happen to you," Rigney said.

Soon, she'll do the uncomfortable and assess what might be damaged.

"Washing machine, dryer, furnace, oh my God. The things you don't think about (that) water is not a friend to. Your furnace, your water tank, stuff that you can't afford to replace. I mean, I can't. I live on a fixed income. I don't work. So, therefore, I'm going to have to really start figuring out what to do," Rigney said.

7 News Detroit let Rigney know Mayor Mike Duggan said residents don't need to worry about paying for damages to their property.

During a news conference, Duggan said, "This was a failure of the water main system, and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and GLWA are going to repair the damage and pay for your loss as a result of this, and I'm really pleased at that fact there's no bureaucracy involved, that your uninsured damage will be split 50/50 between GLWA and DWSD."

Rigney said she would wait to see what happens.

"They can say one thing: hey, I got ya. I got ya covered. But we've all had friends who at least minute say 'mmm, I can't do that," she said.

If you have damage to your home or need temporary housing, the mayor said you can call 313-774-5261 for assistance.