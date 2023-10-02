Witness speaks about incident where Detroit Police officer was injured, street racer was shot

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer is out of the hospital after being hit by a vehicle this past Sunday around 3 a.m.

The incident unfolded on Lantz and Dansbury. The police say the suspect was trying to flee a street racing scene, and in response, the officer shot him multiple times.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect is in the ICU.

7 Action News spoke to an eyewitness who shared a different version of the story.

"Cars were lined up, there was a crowd of people, DPD basically came in hot, walked up to him, there were cars behind him they were messing with, and they targeted him, basically he got shot and crashed in the bushes," said Pablo.

Since street racing is illegal, Pablo didn't want to show his face.

"They’ve been targeting us for a long time, like they will come with guns drawn all the time, just for kids doing donuts. I believe they targeted him because of his car. Just loud and flashy. It would be like making a statement," said Pablo.

Since Michigan State Police are leading the investigation, the 7 Action News team contacted MSP and Detroit Police for comments. Both law enforcement agencies didn't want to comment or share body cam footage during an open investigation.

Meanwhile, although Pablo says he was just a spectator this past Sunday, the young man in his twenties has been street racing for four years. And by not having a dedicated place, Pablo says he is left with no option but to hit the city streets.

"What's the guarantee that if the city ever comes up with a dedicated spot, street racers won't start rolling out on the streets?" asked 7 Action News.

"There will always be onesies or twosies, that’s not with our group," said Pablo.

Street racing and drifting have been a growing problem in Detroit. The police say even after intensifying the crackdown, they usually see an uptick during the summer and when the roads are dry.