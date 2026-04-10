WNBA announces return to Detroit in 2029 with a new team and $50 million riverfront training facility

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The WNBA announced it will return to Detroit in 2029, bringing a new team and a $50 million training facility to the city.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video story:

WNBA formally approves expansion in Detroit, play set to begin in 2029

The training facility will be located off Jefferson Avenue on the Detroit Riverfront near the bridge to Belle Isle. The news is already generating excitement among local sports fans and downtown business owners.

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Jennifer Dales, owner of Post Bar in downtown Detroit, said she is looking forward to showing the games on her televisions.

"It means a lot to me. I played basketball. Basketball is a big deal. Really big deal and having a women’s team? Couldn’t be more exciting," Dales said. "Detroit as a whole right now, the sports are just — I don’t think I ever remember it being this exciting."

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Detroit has a history with women's basketball. The Detroit Shock played at the Palace for 11 years, winning three championships before the team was sold in 2009.

Sports fan Ray Miller remembers watching the Shock in the 2000s.

"I watched it, yeah. Absolutely," Miller said. "I remember Bill Laimbeer was the coach, and they were a good team. A really good team."

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Other fans echoed that sentiment, noting the city's dedication to its sports franchises.

"Definitely be good for the city of Detroit," sports fan Matthew Westphal said. "Fans definitely rally behind their teams."

"We’ll rally around you," sports fan Jordan Putman said. "So, I’d be welcome to another team coming."

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Downtown workers are also anticipating the economic impact of the new team and the $50 million riverfront development.

"Any event downtown that brings people into the city is great for the people who work here," Post Bar bartender Cierra Godsey said. "Just because it’s Detroit and everyone shows up and shows out."

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"I think it looks pretty sweet," Miller said.

"Any development on the riverfront is long-awaited," Dales said.

"In Detroit, we support our teams," Miller said.

"If it helps Detroit, I’m just happy to be a part of it," Dales said.

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