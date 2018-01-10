Women's only archery program scrambling for more classes after sessions fill up

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Think a bow and arrow is only for Cupid? Think again! The Outdoor Adventure Center promises an Up North experience in downtown Detroit.

They're hosting a women's archery class.

"We've struck a nerve, in a good way," said Linda Walter.

She is the center's director and wanted to host classes catered to women.

"Becoming an Urban Outdoors Woman is a DNR initiative."

The first class is being held on January 26, but it is sold out. They added a second date on February 2nd and that filled up in a few hours.

"So we are scrambling to get more classes as soon as we can, but what a great problem to have."

Thanks to Hollywood, this sport is becoming so popular.

"'Hunger Games' is still driving archery. People say, 'I want to be Katniss. My daughter wants to be Katniss.' We all want to try to be Katniss."

For $20 bucks a class, you will learn the technique.

"They tell you 'dominate eye. Do this, do that.' And they really walk you through," Walter said. "You don't know what you're doing, you are just following directions and then you let go. It doesn't drop, it goes and you hear that thump and you think, 'I did it! I got it!'"

"You feel masterful," she explained, "It is thrilling and exciting and you do feel very accomplished."

The Outdoor Adventure Center will be adding more classes soon. Click here for more information on their events calendar.