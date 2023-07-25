Wynter Wonderland Memorial on Detroit's east side needs your help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly three weeks after the tragic loss of Wynter Cole Smith, the community is coming together to honor her memory.

Contractor Jerry Hughes has been working on the Wynter Wonderland Project for a few days.

"It breaks my heart every day," said Hughes.

The memorial is being built for the 2-year-old, whose body was found in this alley near Erwin and Olympia.

"We going to make this whole back wall, a big picture, they going to paint it, so when you come to the alley, so you see her," said Hughes.

A project the 45-year-old has taken on for free to honor another Detroit baby lost due to a senseless act.

"And Plexiglass across the top, so onlookers can come and take a look without going in, because that's a little personal for the family," said Hughes.

The project is Wynter's granddad, Almount Smith's idea.

"This could be a start trying to clean alleys up, hopefully, start here and move to the next alley so, therefore, we won't see bodies being dumped in an alley," said Smith.

On July 2nd, Wynter was allegedly kidnapped by her mom's ex-boyfriend from her home in Lansing. A 72-hour-long statewide search led the police to this alley.

"What do you miss about her the most?" asked 7 Action News.

"Just her presence," said Smith.

Oliver Gantt is spearheading the project. He says it will symbolize Wynter's spirit forever.

"This is not an area where you will see people just driving by and taking a look at things. So building Wynter Wonderland right here will do a lot for the community, a lot for the healing and the family," said Gantt, Founder of Thousand Strong.

"What is going to be the biggest takeaway?" asked 7 Action News.

"I think Wynter Wonderland is going to bring vibrancy to a dark place," said Gantt.

Oliver has also petitioned to change the name of Erwin Street to Wynter Cole Smith. Something Almount is looking forward to seeing.

"When people actually see her name on the street, it will bring smiles and, hopefully, peace to everyone," said Smith.

Now, a shrine filled with balloons and Wynter's favorite stuffed toys.

"A lot of them are her favorite colors, purple and pink," said Smith.

"If you could say something to Wynter, what would it be?" asked 7 Action News.

"All I can think is I wish she could grab my beard one more time before she goes to sleep," said Smith.

For Wynter Wonderland Project to come to fruition, the community needs your help. Right from helping with construction to even donating money. Connect with Oliver at 586.252.1497 or visit https://gofund.me/f3b9960e

