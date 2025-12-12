Devoted couple restores 175-year-old White Horse Inn in Metamora to preserve local history

METAMORA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The White Horse Inn in Metamora has weathered 175 years of change, and thanks to a devoted couple, it has been restored to its former glory.



Originally operating as a stagecoach stop in 1850, the historic inn was recently refurbished and renovated in 2012 by owners who were determined to maintain its historical roots.

"We have lived here since 1990," said Vic Dzezowagis, one of the inn's owners.

His wife, Linda Egland, explained their move to the area: "We moved out here because it's horse country and I have horses."

The couple's path to ownership wasn't immediate. Dzezowagis recalled driving by the property daily while his wife persistently suggested they purchase it.

"We'd drive by every day, and my wife kept saying, We got to buy that place… we got to buy that place," Dzezowagis said.

"But it was old, and it was in bad need of repair," Egland said.

Dzezowagis was initially reluctant: "I kept saying there is no way we are going to buy that place."

The turning point came when the previous owner abandoned the property.

"One day, the owner just locked the doors and left," Egland said.

That's when fate intervened for the couple, who have been married for more than 40 years.

"I said, Okay.. we're buying it," Dzezowagis said.

The decision made them the next generation in a long line of White Horse Inn owners.

"It feels like a duty," Egland said.

Bob Bityk of the Metamora Historic Society considers the building historically significant. Although it received its current name in 1929, the stone foundation dates back to 1848, with a coal chute built later.

"It sort of puts you in connection with what was going on in the past," Bityk said.

The railroad's arrival shortly after the inn's construction brought new opportunities.

"Boarding and feed of passengers on the railroad train," Bityk explained of the inn's expanded role.

Dzezowagis puts their ownership in perspective: "It's 175 years. We're just a part of that chain."

The restoration project required specialized expertise. Architect Tamas Von Staden and craftsman John Yerema designed and constructed the next generation of the White Horse Inn.

"And we thought about a way to rebuild this thing and make it authentic," Von Staden said.

The project proved challenging but rewarding for Yerema: "Hard, hard, hard project. But really rewarding project. I'm really proud of it."

Everything in the renovated inn was hand-touched, intentional, and locally sourced and crafted to maintain an authentic 1800s feel.

"Get rid of levels and get rid of perfect machines that make perfect edges," Von Staden said of their approach.

"There's a wobble to it," Yerema added, describing the intentionally imperfect craftsmanship.

The original floor remains, but visitors can still see where walls used to divide the space into small bedrooms.

"The rooms were like 6 by 8 feet, and they'd put four people in a room," Egland said.

Original elements have been repurposed throughout the inn, including bedroom doors now used for bathrooms and creative additions like an igloo accessed through a wardrobe.

The restoration was a team effort that consumed two and a half years of intensive work.

"We spent two and a half years… 7 days a week. The four of us," Dzezowagis said.

Each team member brought different strengths to the project.

"We both have our lanes… I'm more of the creative," Egland said.

"And she's always right," Dzezowagis added.

The completed restoration fills the team with pride.

"I feel good about what we did. I think all of Team White Horse that designed this is proud of how it turned out," Egland said.

Looking back on 11 years of ownership, Dzezowagis finds it hard to believe how much time has passed.

Bityk expects the inn's legacy to continue: "I expect we'll be around a while."

Egland shares that optimism: "Hopefully at least another 100 years."

