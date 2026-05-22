Michigan inmates train rescue dogs to serve veterans and first responders in Blue Star program

LAPEER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inside a Michigan prison, an unlikely partnership is changing lives on both sides of the bars.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Michigan inmates train rescue dogs for veterans, first responders

Blue Star Service Dogs pairs prison inmates with rescue dogs — animals pulled from the streets or the pound — and trains them to become service animals for veterans and first responders. The program has shaped more than 200 dogs for first responders and touched the lives of 350 inmates across 4 Michigan prisons.

Every Thursday at Thumb Correctional Facility — the program's longest-running location — selected inmates teach dogs to sit, walk, pick up a leash if it's dropped, and assist during medical emergencies, all while ignoring distractions. Handlers keep their dogs by their side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for between 4 and 6 months.

Trish Barnes, Executive Director of Blue Star, said the mission is personal. A former animal control officer who says she witnessed animals living in disturbing, difficult, and debilitating conditions, Barnes has seen firsthand how the bond between humans and dogs can be transformative.

"God put me in the right place at the right time. It's amazing," Barnes said. "And there were times when I thought suicide was the answer. This dog gives you a purpose. I can't imagine a life without service animals."

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Mathew Sica, Blue Star's Director of Training, has been with the organization for 15 years. After facing tragedy in his family, his driving motivation has remained the same since he joined in 2011.

"Suicide prevention," Sica said. "We're really good at making good dogs great. You can change someone's life."

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Inmate Kevin Campbell has been a handler for 5 years and is serving a life sentence.

"I've been incarcerated for 37 years," Campbell said. "We broke rules. We broke laws."

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Campbell's current dog, a puppy named Titan, is preparing to transition to his new owner, Army veteran Estin Cantrell.

"To know that we can turn these dogs over to a deserving veteran who served our country — you can't put that into words," Campbell said.

Cantrell, who sustained injuries during his service as an Army infantryman and has difficulties getting out of bed, is ready to bring Titan home.

"When that vest comes on, I have to treat him like a medical device," Cantrell said. "I may say I don't want to get out today, but the dog will say, I have to get out… because I'm a dog."

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Fellow inmate Darius Huntington is also serving a life sentence and described how the program has helped him through his darkest moments.

"It was a robbery gone bad," Huntington said. "When I'm going through my worst days, this dog helps me. I'm better than I was. I'm grateful for Blue Star."

Barnes said the impact on inmates goes beyond dog training.

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"And they say the first time they felt love is through a dog's eyes," Barnes said.

Prison counselor Tonya Wysong echoed that sentiment.

"People love dogs, and they're learning new things in their lives that they've never had before," Wysong said.

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Veteran Alexis Naveen, who has interacted with the program's dogs, said the work being done inside prison walls carries meaning far beyond them.

"Whether they're in here or out there, they're making a difference," Naveen said.

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For Campbell, saying goodbye to Titan after months together is difficult — but the purpose behind it makes it worthwhile.

"He's a special one for me. He'll always be a part of this program and a part of me," Campbell said.

Blue Star Service Dogs is funded through grants and donations.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

