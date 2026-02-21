Police warn Lapeer residents after 40+ sharp objects found hidden in city parks

LAPEER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Lapeer are warning residents to watch their step after receiving reports that someone has been hiding sharp objects around two city parks.

Families who frequent the parks say after hearing about police finding more than 40 metal objects around the area, they're thinking about taking their children somewhere else.

Rotary Park in Lapeer is one of two parks in the city where police say an individual or individuals appear to have placed what they're calling "fence spikes" on the sharp side up, possibly with the intent to hurt somebody.

"Children get hurt easily. They're just running around playing. It's not safe. It's scary. Truly, it's scary," Jacob Kienitz said.

Kienitz calls the recent discovery by police on the grounds of the neighborhood park he brings his 7-year-old daughter concerning.

"Before this, we used to come to the park all the time, play around," Kienitz said.

City of Lapeer police say they found more than 40 fence spikes hidden in snow and scattered around Rotary and Cramton parks over Feb. 13 through Feb. 18.

Amy Mead has lived across the street from dimly lit Rotary Park for 15 years and says she worries for the safety of families and pets alike.

"Oh, yeah. I would hate that because I take my dog over there," Mead said.

She's concerned about potential injuries requiring hospitalization and stitches.

"I mean, a spike through the foot is absolutely terrifying," Kienitz said.

A concerned mother shared that it was in April of last year that similar spikes were also found. In 2018, two children were hospitalized after using the slide and being chemically burned. Kienitz says he's questioning bringing his daughter to the park again.

"I care more about her and her safety than coming to the one park that we like. We'll probably go somewhere else," Kienitz said.

Commissioner Stefan Brady says the city is looking into enhancing lighting and security in the community's public spaces. In the meantime, police are encouraging parents to take a look around and make sure playgrounds are free from any sharp objects before letting their children play.

"It worries me. I don't want her getting hurt," Kienitz said.

City of Lapeer Police Chief Jeremy Howe says the safety of the community is their priority and they're dedicating resources to finding those who are involved. At this time, they're encouraging the community to remain diligent and report anything unusual.

