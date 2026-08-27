Defense challenges lack of physical evidence in Skelton murder hearing

ADRIAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today was day four in the murder preliminary hearing of John Skelton.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Stunning claims made during Skelton's preliminary hearing

Skelton's defense attorney, Bill Amadeo, took his time challenging the prosecution's witnesses. He attempted to poke holes in the argument that his client killed his sons Andrew, Tanner, and Alexander, who haven’t been seen since late November of 2010.

Nine months ago, just two weeks before Skelton was set to complete his sentence for their unlawful imprisonment, the prosecution charged him with three counts of murder. That's despite the fact that the boys' remains have never been found.

Here's an exchange from cross-examination between Skelton's criminal defense attorney Bill Amadeo and MSP Detective Michael Peterson.

Defense: What new evidence have you found that was not available in your investigation in 2010?

Detective: His inconsistent statements with my interview with previous interviews.

Defense: So, inconsistent statements. That’s what you guys have?”

Defense: Based on your review of the case, is there any physical evidence linking my client to the bodies of these children or the deaths of them?

Detective: To the deaths of them?

Defense: Any physical evidence?

Detective: There’s no physical evidence right now.

Defense: Do you have a weapon?

Detective: No.

Defense: Do you have a body of any kind?

Detective: No, sir.

Defense: Isn’t it true that all you have so far is speculation?

Detective: Um, well, we have circumstantial evidence.

Defense: Circumstantial. Right. Got it.

Former FBI agent Christopher Hess took the stand next. He said he studied Skelton’s cell phone data and tracked his movements the morning of the boys’ disappearance to the area near the lazy river campground about 20 miles southwest from Morenci.

Here's an exchange between the defense and Hess.

Defense: If a cell phone dies or somebody shuts it off, is there any way to tell where that cell phone is or is that going to kill the analysis during that timeframe?

Former FBI agent: It’s disconnected from the network, so there’s no communication between the devices.

Defense: And there’s technology that would help us with that...?

Former FBI agent: No.

Skelton's first ex-wife also testified. She stated Skelton shot and killed their 8-month-old family dog after the puppy tripped her and caused her to hurt ankle.

Testimony resumes Monday.