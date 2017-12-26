Bitter cold temperatures don't keep metro Detroiters from having fun outdoors

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) - It may be dangerously cold out there but that didn't stop folks from enjoying their day.

Skier Brendan McCann said, "Pretty chilly but not that bad. (Not that bad?) no, just dress right."

Preparation is key in surviving the cold temperature. Skiers on Mt. Brighton didn't let the single digits keep them off the slopes.

With kids off from school and a nice fresh fluff of snow, skiers and snowboarders had to come out and enjoy.

"Get out there when you can but just dress right. Don't be stupid in a hoodie. Come out in a coat and have fun."

We found one man in a hoodie.

"I think it's really nice," said Olympic snowboarder Jake Vedder.

He wasn't wearing gloves or a coat when we first talked to him.

"Yeah I'm a little cold right now but I was out riding earlier."

He's hit the slopes all over the world and says if you think today is cold, don't ski in Norway. That's the coldest place he has snowboarded.

Folks in downtown Howell didn't seem to mind the chilly air. One man didn't have a coat on but says he likes the cold weather.

"With this on it's not that bad," he said. "But if it is like 30, 20 degrees I don't mind being in a T-shirt or shorts. I'm kind of crazy like that."