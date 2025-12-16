Community decorates cancer patient's home to continue 30-year Christmas tradition

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Hamburg woman who has been lighting up her neighborhood with elaborate Christmas displays for decades is receiving some much-needed holiday spirit from her community this year.



Kay Williams has called the Stone and Bowry block her home for 30 years, usually putting up an elaborate Christmas display each holiday season. But this year, she fell sick.

"I have cancer," Williams said. It's her second time battling the illness.

When her neighbors learned of her diagnosis, they decided to step in and decorate her home themselves.

"So, we said… let's do it for her," said Stacy Hewitt, a Hamburg resident.

Williams' neighbors describe her as the heart of their community.

"Yeah, Kay Williams. She's the glue of the whole neighborhood," said Pat Hewitt, a Hamburg resident.

"She feeds all of the wildlife in the neighborhood, and she just takes care of everyone," Stacy Hewitt said.

"I love my neighbors. Every one of them," Williams said.

Williams says her home isn't as lively as it used to be. She has experienced several losses in recent years, including neighbors and her brother. She also doesn't see her children as often.

"The neighbors died. My brother died. I don't see the kids that often. That's okay. Like I say, they have their own families," Williams said.

Her late husband Jack, a firefighter and veteran, died six years ago. Despite her losses, Williams holds onto her smile, just as Jack would want her to.

"Yeah. I do really miss him… wonderful man," Williams said.

Williams is grateful for her neighbors bringing both holiday cheer to her yard and good, happy holiday memories back to her heart.

"Think of the old times when Jack was alive. I can't explain it. It's been wonderful. I have his ashes here, and I still talk to him. I love him with all my heart and miss him like crazy. I don't want to meet him yet. I want to be full of life, and I think he understands that too," Williams said.

Her neighbors say their efforts reflect how much Williams means to their community.

"We appreciate and love her in this neighborhood," Stacy Hewitt said.

"I love living here," Williams said.

