Father shot and killed by 18-year-old son in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A shooting in Brighton has left one father dead, and police believe his 18-year-old son is the one who pulled the trigger.

It happened Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Woodlake Drive in Brighton. The son is now in custody.

"Everyone still can’t believe it happened,” said neighbor Seve Ramos.

Neighbors in Brighton were concerned and surprised as police shut down their street, and marked off a home in crime tape. Police say the home is where an 18-year-old son, shot and killed his father.

“Nice kid, very nice kid,” Ramos said, describing the son.

Police got called to the home around 10:30 a.m., where they found a middle-aged man dead. Family members who were home at the time pointed them to the suspect.

“All indications is it is the son,” said Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford. “We have enough information to believe we definitely have the right person in custody.”

The son had already left the scene in his car, and police called him on the phone. They were able to convince him to pull over roughly 3 miles away from the house.

“No police chase, no pursuit, everything was done cordially," Chief Bradford said. "He told us where he was going to be and we were able to get him to pull over and take him into custody without issues.”

Police say they recovered a weapon but haven’t said who the weapon belongs to. They’re still combing over evidence, trying to learn more.

“We still don’t have the information as to why this happened," Bradford said. "We should know more tomorrow.”

“Everybody was very nice, nice people," Ramos said as he described the family. "They’re outside the yard all the time waving and saying hi.”

Neighbors were just as confused, and in a city not used to this type of violence, they hope the answers come soon.

“Brighton is a wonderful town," Bradford said. "The people around here will definitely rally around this family I’m sure, just as we are. We’ll get through it.”

No names have been released yet. Police say they will release the suspect's name once he is arraigned.