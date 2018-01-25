Inspector report cards detail problems at three new Livingston County restaurants

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Owning an eatery, is by no means a breeze. It’s a business that is not for the faint of heart, for sure.
So, in this Restaurant Report Card, I paid a visit to a few spots, that are thriving or not surviving.
Watch as we literally went to Hell and Back and check our the inspection reports below!
American Street Food by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Hell Saloon by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Guidos Premium Pizza by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
