Inspector report cards detail problems at three new Livingston County restaurants

It's That Time...Chow Down Or Put That Fork Down!

Andrea Isom
11:26 PM, Jan 24, 2018

Owning an eatery, is by no means a breeze. It’s a business that is not for the faint of heart, for sure.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Owning an eatery, is by no means a breeze. It’s a business that is not for the faint of heart, for sure.

So, in this Restaurant Report Card, I paid a visit to a few spots, that are thriving or not surviving.

Watch as we literally went to Hell and Back and check our the inspection reports below! 

American Street Food by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Hell Saloon by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Guidos Premium Pizza by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top