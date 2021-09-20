Teens charged as adults with Assault in Howell skatepark attack

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three juveniles have been charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm in connection with an attack on another student that became a viral video after being posted online.

Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

The incident occurred August 31 at the Howell Skatepark. Prosecutors say the 3 defendants whose names are being withheld pending arraignment befriended the victim who was new to Howell Public Schools. Officials say they spent time with the victim at lunch and in school.

They are then accused of inviting the victim to the skatepark, where he was invited to go around the bathrooms, which is out of sight of the buses and Freshman Campus. That's where prosecutors say two of the defendants attacked the victim while the third videotaped the assault and posted it to social media.

Prosecutors are calling the attack unprovoked and planned.

The defendants will be arraigned in 53rd District Court. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if they are convicted.