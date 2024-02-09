$10,000 reward offered for tips in Sterling Heights man's murder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday afternoon, Crime Stoppers announced it's offering a $10,000 reward in the case of a Sterling Heights father who was shot and killed at work.

The shooting happened in Detroit outside of All Stars Beverage liquor store on West Chicago Street Sunday night.

"The world has lost a great, loving man," the victim's nephew said during a Crime Stoppers press conference.

Detroit police said the men who gunned down Thaair Dado drove away in a burgundy Hyundai. The front bumper is missing.

Loved ones funeralized 43-year-old Dado on Thursday. His nephew said he was a well-loved clerk at All Stars Beverage.

Detroit police said Dado was taking out the trash when he saw his vehicle moving. When he approached the vehicle to stop the thieves, one of the suspects opened fire. Dado retreated to 10 to 15 feet where he collapsed and sadly died from his injuries.

The suspects jumped out of Dado's car and into the burgundy Hyundai.

On Monday, 7 Action News spoke with a longtime friend of Dado, Rany Msaiah. He explained both of them had escaped war-torn Iraq. Dado came to the U.S. about 10 years ago.

His nephew said, "He bought a new house a couple years ago, trying to build a new life in Michigan. Working multiple jobs so hard, trying to provide for his family. And now we got a 16-year-old teenager that's without a father, will grow up without a father and a (wife) that lost her husband as well."

Sharkey Haddad, with the Chaldean Chamber of Commerce, said more than 100 Chaldean business owners have been killed since the late 1960s. To help police solve these cases, he said the Chamber of Commerce created the Waad Murad Advocacy Fund in 2011. A large portion of the $10,000 reward in this case comes from that fund.

"We have been averaging two to three death, victims of crime, in the Chaldean business community a year," Haddad explained.

He continued, "And this is happening throughout the metropolitan area, and I wish if the legislators would start looking into this matter and start protecting small business owners throughout the state of Michigan."

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, and you will remain anonymous.