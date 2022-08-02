18-year-old escapee from Eastpointe charged with assault on 8-year-old boy

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe Police said errors were made that allowed 18-year-old Devonta Deshawn Moore to escape from a police officer and sergeant Monday night.

Hours after he'd been arraigned on charges of domestic violence and being disorderly, Moore was being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners.

Police said the teen had a leather belly restraint around his waist attached to cuffs around his hands in front of his body. He was not wearing leg restraints.

As police were moving all three prisoners from the police department's security garage to a nearby transport van, Moore allegedly took off running on foot.

One officer was able to chase Moore while the other remained with the other two prisoners.

Moore was able to get away.

Tuesday morning, Eastpointe Police issued a press release with Moore's latest arrest photo in hopes that the general public could help locate him.

On July 31, Moore's mother called 911 to report that he was assaulting her other son who is just 8 years old. The child reportedly told an officer that Moore smacked him.

Moore reportedly has a history of fleeing from police and what police describe as "assaultive behavior."

On Tuesday, additional charges of Escape while Awaiting Trial and Assaulting/Resisting Police were filed against Moore as police continued to try to locate him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Devonta Moore, please call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100, 911 or your local police department.

