21-year-old Detroit man charged, 19-year-old in custody in fatal Eastpointe shooting

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 21-year-old man from Detroit has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a Foot Locker parking lot in Eastpointe on Saturday afternoon.

Dejuan Jermain Taylor faces four felony counts:



Count 1: Tampering With Evidence, a felony punishable up to 10 years.

Count 2: Firearms Larceny, a felony punishable up to five years.

Count 3: Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony punishable up to five years.

Count 4: Larceny less than $200, a misdemeanor punishable up to 93 days.

A $250,000 bond has been set. The charges come after Taylor's 19-year-old sister, who is the alleged shooter, turned herself in to authorities on Monday in the presence of her attorney. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office, Taylor and his sister were in the parking lot when an argument erupted with another group before entering the store. Taylor reportedly got into a physical altercation with the group, one of whom had a gun. When Taylor was overpowered, his sister allegedly ran back to get her gun and fired upon the group, killing two people and injuring another, as well as injuring Taylor.

It's also alleged that before fleeing the scene with his sister, Taylor took a gun and some magazines from one of the injured.

One of the victims was identified as Steven Gardin Jr., known as "Little Steve" among friends and family. The 18-year-old would have turned 19 on May 17.

"It had nothing to do with him," said Gardin Sr.

Little Steve had come from North Carolina to visit his father and extended family. He was planning to meet his aunt on Monday to discuss moving back to Detroit.

"His laugh and the way he stuttered like me," said Gardin when asked what he would always remember about his son.

"He wasn't hard to get along with. That was my baby. I potty trained him," said Anthenetha Johnson, Little Steve's aunt.

Another victim, identified only as "Poppy," a 24-year-old relative of the Gardin family, was also injured in the shooting. Johnson says he is stable but has a long road of recovery ahead.

When asked about the shooter turning herself in, Gardin expressed some relief.

"A little bit, not at peace but I feel a little bit better," said Gardin.

Johnson wondered about the shooter's state of mind after the incident.

"I was thinking what she was thinking once it was done. Was she feeling remorseful? I mean, nothing can be done to change it," said Johnson.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on May 20. Little Steve's family has set up a GoFundMe for burial expenses.

