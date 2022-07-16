911 calls released in Ray Township shooting, husband charged in wife's murder

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 46-year-old husband is now facing murder charges in the death of his wife after an intense shootout earlier this week in Ray Township.

Matthew Mollicone was arraigned on 8 charges Friday, stemming from the Tuesday shooting which left another man injured. Authorities say it all stemmed from allegations of infidelity.

Three guns were recovered in the shooting along with more than 30 shell casings. As the two men exchanged gunfire, frantic family members placed multiple 911 calls.

“I need someone here right now! Someone just came shooting at my house,” one woman said to the operator.

As gunfire rang out in the background, these 911 calls from the scene helped piece together a chaotic situation that led to a 36-year-old man being shot in the leg and the death of Kim Mollicone who was shot near the neck.

According to prosecutors, the shooter the caller referred to was Kim’s husband, 46-year-old Matthew Mollicone. Authorities allege he took his wife and drove to the home to confront a man he believed she was having an affair with. At the time, the man was outside cooking on a grill with extended family.

“My brother is shot, my sister-in-law is in the house with my kids hunkered down, my father and mother are here,” the caller said. "My brother is shot in the leg, multiple shots, numerous rounds... My brother went in the home, grabbed his firearm and tried to shoot back.”

“My kids are inside that house, we’re all a family over here and I got DTE over here working here on my house all of a sudden this guy pulls up, and my brother-in-law is shot," another male caller said.

“Do you know who is shooting?" the operator asked

"I have no idea," the caller said. "I'm hiding behind my in-laws' brick right now.”

During the arraignment, the judge said their safety adds to the seriousness of the charges, reading out all 8 felonies aloud as Mollicone shook his head.

The judge said Mollicone was in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol and also said there were allegations of domestic violence.

“All of the facts presented here today would seem to be the culmination of domestic violence allegations," said Judge Jennifer Andary of the 42nd District Court. "And if proven true, are greatly tragic and very serious for this court to consider.”

In the crossfire between the two men, Kim was hit near the neck. Matthew Millicone also then called 9-1-1.

“Send an ambulance now! My wife has been shot, she’s unresponsive,” Millicone can be heard saying.

According to prosecutors this entire incident lasted less than 2 minutes and was caught on surveillance video. Right now there are no charges against the 36-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He has been released from custody.