Another $100M lawsuit filed against Warren & police officers in crash that killed 2 men

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A second family is looking for $100 million worth of accountability from Warren police a month after a crash that took the lives of two best friends.

Around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30, two police officers in a Warren police car crashed into the Dodge Durango DeJuan Pettis and Cedrick Hayden Jr. were driving in near the intersection of Schoenherr Rd. and Prospect Ave.

"My son was taken away from me so soon," said Charisse Brown, the mother of Dejuan Pettis.

Fieger Law announced shortly after it is filing several lawsuits against the City of Warren and two police officers who were involved in a crash that killed two men last week. The first case was filed on behalf of Cedric and his family, and on Tuesday they filed the other lawsuit on behalf of DeJuan.

"These men were both killed tragically killed by reckless conduct of the Warren Police Department," said James J. Harrington IV, an attorney with Fieger Law.

Both families took time on Wednesday during a press conference to demand accountability from Warren Police.

"We're here to bring light on it. We're here to talk about it because this happens all the time and the police need to be held accountable," said Harrington.

Harrington says the family also has not received a call or apology from the department.

"It's heartbreaking to even live every day knowing we will never see him again, never get a call again we will forever be broken," Shakearia Maye, mother of one of Pettis's son.

Warren Police declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing. They expect an update in the next two weeks.