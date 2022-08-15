Arson suspected in fire that destroyed food for the poor in church's storage container

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We're here to serve the poor," said Pastor Curtiss Ostosh as his eyes filled with tears at the loss of food in a large shipping container next to his church on Nine Mile Road in Warren.

Ostosh said someone broke the lock that was on the shipping container that's used to store stacks and stacks of food for those in need in Warren and the surrounding community.

Harvest Time Christian Fellowship is a non-denominational church that has been serving the community for over 30 years.

Just after midnight Sunday, someone called 911 to report the fire.

Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said his investigators did not detect the use of an accelerant but samples have been sent to Michigan State Police for analysis.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said he has a team of detectives searching for videos from area surveillance cameras that may hold information on a suspect or suspects.

"My message to the people that are responsible is turn yourself in now," Dwyer told 7 Action News. "The Warren Police Department has a reputation of arresting 99% of the people who commit these types of crimes. We're going to arrest them. It's only a matter of time."

Anyone who wishes to donate to Harvest Time Christian Fellowship so that they can purchase more food to replenish what was lost and continue their work can visit their website at harvesttimewarren.church.

"This is such a senseless evil act. I don't even know how we got to this point because not only is it going to deprive other people who can use the food, but it doesn't even make any sense on any level," said Pastor Ostosh. "This is the poorest zip code in Macomb County. The majority of people in this community, they're under the poverty level. And, so, we have no restrictions, people come from other cities as well."

