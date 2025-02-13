Biggest snow of the season (so far) boosts wallets of some snow cleanup businesses

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's been an all-out effort for the biggest snow of the year so far.

The metro Detroit area had a blanket of snow over four inches thick laid over top of it overnight. And while this is a huge inconvenience for some people, it is a large part of other's livelihood.

Troy Martinez and his cousin, Billy Nowicki, told me that while snow removal is not their main gig, it is a great use of their handy skills and manpower during winter time- a slow season for their home improvement business.

"You know, we charge about $30 a house, $35 depending on the driveway," said Troy. It adds up kind of nice."

This snow removal is not just about the extra income. It is also for people like Sally Dewulf. She told me that after a shoulder injury, she is unable to take care of her driveway and walkway alone.

"It's going to save my back, and I am really not interested in owning one of those machines that probably I would get injured using anyway, so I am very fortunate to have these gentlemen come and clear a path for me so I can get out into the world," said Sally.