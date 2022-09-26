Watch Now
Chesterfield Township attack suspect Arthur Williamson has nearly 30-year criminal history

A 55-year-old man was arraigned this afternoon in the deadly Chesterfield Township attack that left a radio anchor dead and multiple others injured.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 26, 2022
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Before he was accused of a violent attack in Clinton Township, Arthur Williamson had amassed a criminal record dating back nearly 30 years.

In 1994 a jury convicted Williamson of two drug charges of delivering or manufacturing less than 50 grams of narcotics. He would spend almost 8 years in prison.

Three months after his release, in April of 2002, he would be accused of assault with intent to commit murder, kidnapping, and 2 firearm offenses. Convicted of all four, Williamson was locked up until 2011.

Two years after that, police accused him of breaking and entering and assaulting or resisting a police officer. He was convicted and stayed behind bars until 2018.

The following year, in 2019, came his latest conviction, this time for aggravated assault and interfering with electronic communications.

Williams pleaded no contest, but this time was not sentenced to prison. He was still on probation when he was accused of killing Jim Matthews.

A judge denied Williamson bond; he remains locked up in the Macomb County Jail.

