Chesterfield Township neighbors start petition to stop proposed auto auction site

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of neighbors in Chesterfield Township started circulating a petition against a proposed auto auction site to try to get the attention of elected officials.

Bates Road Development Company, LLC. applied for a zone change to the land at 25 Mile and Bates. Their request is for special use zoning for a portion of the 153 acres to be developed and used as an online auto action center, according to documents filed with the township.

Concerned Citizens of Chesterfield Township started researching when the application for approval first came up a year ago.

Organizer Walter Heinz says their research prompted concerns about environmental impact, property value, noise pollution, air quality, and traffic and safety.

"Came in with a presentation, and it just sounded too good to be true, what they were proposing,” said Heinz.

Last November, he got a letter in the mail advising there would a public hearing December 3.

"I can say the biggest thing is water pollution, air pollution and general contamination of virgin soil," said Heinz.

He and his wife are also concerned about preserving wildlife habitat. Many animals live in the woods on their property.

"Over the years, we've worked hard, Jackie and I, to keep the property up," said Heinz.

It's why he put one of the "Stop IAA Auto Auction" yard signs on his lawn and signed the petition against it.

His granddaughter Meg Schoeninger says they are hoping the message is heard and spread.

“This is 150 acres of land, the last little bit of Chesterfield that's kind of farmland that’s left,” said Heinz.

7 News Detroit reached out to the landowner and IAA Auto Auction Yard for a response and have not heard back.

Supervisor Bradley Kersten says the project will go through the approval process like every other request.

It is not currently on the agenda for the next planning meeting. However, several community members say they plan to attend just in case there is an opportunity to voice concerns.

