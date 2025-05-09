Church food pantry faces property removal in Warren code enforcement dispute

WARREN, Mich. — The city of Warren has removed vehicles and other property from Harvest Time Christian Fellowship in a court-ordered cleanup, the latest development in an ongoing dispute over alleged blight violations at the church known for its popular food pantry.

Pastor Curtiss Ostosh claims the city took approximately $30,000 worth of property from the church and its food pantry.

"They took a refrigerated truck, a van, a 18-foot trailer that's just a couple of years old. They broke the locks and just hauled them away," Ostosh said. "It's just out of religious harassment. They targeted us. It's persecution to the fullest degree, and it's sad that it's come to this.”

Warren city officials maintain they're simply enforcing code ordinances after receiving complaints about conditions at the property.

"Folks have complained that there's food rotting, debris, garbage, unsanitary conditions on their property," said Warren Council President Angela Rogensues.

Warren Public Service Director Dave Muzzarelli provided a statement explaining the city's actions:

On the morning of May 8, 2025, the City of Warren's Zoning and Blight Departments carried out a court-ordered compliance action at the Harvest Time Church property.



A court order had directed the church to clean the property by April 19, 2025. The order further authorized the City to perform the clean-up if the church did not comply by the deadline. In good faith, the City extended the compliance period by an additional two weeks to allow for voluntary resolution.



Following an inspection earlier this week, it was determined that the necessary corrective actions had not been completed. As a result, the City proceeded under the authority of the court's directive to bring the property into compliance.



These actions are never taken lightly. However, they are necessary to uphold the rule of law and ensure the health, safety, and quality of life for all members of the community.



Harvest Time Church remains welcome to submit a new site plan for consideration. As with all applicants, any proposal must meet the City's zoning and property maintenance standards prior to approval.

Ostosh disagrees with the city's justification, pointing to what he deems as inconsistent enforcement.

"This is an industrial property zoned M-1, and they say we can't have pallets; the only way you can move food, as you can see, is on pallets," Ostosh said.

Full interview with Warren Pastor Curtiss Ostosh:

"There's other people up and down Nine Mile have the exact same issues we have, the same zoning, the same type of building. They have storage containers, they have trucks, they have trailers. They didn't touch them," Ostosh said.

Those who benefit from the church's food pantry have expressed concern about the city's actions.

Full interview with Warren City Council President Angela Rogensues:

"Shame on the city of Warren," said one woman who regularly visits the food pantry but did not want to be identified. "Those people are feeding other people, they are good and kind to everybody. This is theft. This is stealing from the poor. Not from church, from the poor."

Despite the ongoing dispute, the food pantry at Harvest Time Christian Fellowship remains operational.

Interview: 'This is theft.' Church visitor reacts to city's actions

Rogensues hopes there’s a way forward that benefits everyone.

"I would love to see a path forward. I would love for them to continue to provide a very needed service to the community while adhering to all our rules and regulations."

The conflict may ultimately be resolved in court, as Ostosh plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Warren.

