City of Roseville hoping signs will discourage people from giving to panhandlers

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Roseville has turned to signage to try to discourage people from giving to panhandlers in dangerous intersections.

There are plans for signs at intersections near I-696 and I-94 at 11 Mile & Gratiot and 13 Mile & Little Mack. Most signs went up Tuesday.

City Manager Ryan Monroe says their goal is not to stop people from giving to the needy but to give better.

"It’s not that we want to discourage anyone from helping the poor or less fortunate, we just want to give them options other than just giving cash or change to people on the side of the road. There are a lot of groups in Macomb County and that state that do help the less fortunate and the indigent” said Monroe. "We're just trying to help everybody."

They're asking people to go toa link posted on the sign to find help or to donate.

One of the organizations on that list is MCREST, the largest homeless agency in Macomb County. They provide shelter for 55 women and children a night on average and partner with local churches to house men.

“I think that it would help agencies like MCREST to be able to provide more services for the people that are panhandling,” said CEO April Fidler.

Fidler says they estimate more than 1,200 people are experiencing homelessness in Macomb County.

Some have turned to panhandling to get by. Fidler says some also may not be able to get into shelters for one reason or another.

"I think that when a person panhandles it makes it look bad on the community and if a person continues to panhandle in that community that’s where they’re going to keep going to,” Fidler explained.

It's one of the reasons they do what they do to help meet unmet needs and are currently working on a plan for a men's shelter location.

"Working together brings agencies together to be able to provide those services,” said Fidler.

Billy Edwards used to panhandle before the signs went up. The 65-year-old cancer survior says while waiting on Social Security benefits he uses the food and spare change to get by.

Edwards got a spot at MCREST'S shelter almost two weeks ago, and is battling with housing insecurity.

“I want people to know I don’t think that’s fair this is a free country and we have always had people caring for people but people are afraid to help us now," said Edwards.

MCREST is hosting a fundraising event Friday, October 25 "Good Samaritan Awards".