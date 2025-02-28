Clinton Township police focus on innovative partnership to better policing

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township is working to improve interaction with the community and reduce the number of repeat offenders by putting a spotlight on mental health.

The department is meeting residents where they are through a new partnership with CARE of Southeast Michigan, a non-profit providing peer recovery services and community support resources.

This partnership will make sure officers have access to a crisis intervention specialist when they recognize there may be a need for more specialized resources.

“It’s just getting that person the support, the follow-up, needed to help kind of alleviate the officers returning to the same address, really for a mental health crisis,” said the Chief of Police for Clinton Township, Dina Caringi.

The department will have a licensed social worker on standby for officers to communicate with when they feel they need support in the field.

The goal of the added resources is to get residents who may be struggling specialized help, and also minimize the amount of repeat calls officers have to respond to.

“Getting that referral and saying 'Hey, is there something else that can be done instead of us responding, I think it’ll remove that burden of a continued response and not an effective outcome,” said Dominique Schroeder, Chief Program Officer for CARE of Southeastern MI.

Programs like this one are gaining momentum across Michigan. University of Michigan Flint has a similar program that has worked so well for them that they are looking to expand their services.

“It meets the noble promise of our profession. Officers care deeply about their community, and if we can leverage another resource to bring care and to support individuals in a life crisis regardless of what that is, that’s rewarding to us. That’s why we get into the business," said Chief Raymond Hall, Chief of Police for the University of Michigan Flint.