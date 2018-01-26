Coyote attack in Warren leaves 13-year-old family dog 'Bella' clinging to life

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Steven Payok tells 7 Action News his 13-year-old Dachshund Bella was brutally attacked Wednesday morning by a coyote who lives in the nearby woods off James Street near 11 Mile and Ryan.

The dog suffered severe wounds to his throat, and back after the frightening attack.

"He somehow got off the leash and there was blood everywhere," says Payok.

Neighbors tell 7 Action News they are also concerned about the coyote attacking small children who gather each morning at the bus stop.

So far, it's unclear how long the coyote has been living in the nearby woods.

We reached out to Warren Police who urge neighbors to be vigilant, and contact them immediately if the coyote is spotted.

In the meantime, doctors still don't know if the injured dog will survive.

"They tell us its in God's hands now," says Payok.