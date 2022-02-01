Different apartment complexes with same owner have same issue: No heat

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Same ownership, same troubles. Two different apartment complexes across metro Detroit managed by the same company have experienced mirroring complaints: No heat.

“I got four heaters, four heaters,” a tenant said.

A woman who does not want to reveal her identity in fear of retaliation says she’s had to rely on portable heaters to warm her home because the air coming out of her vents is cold. And she said when she complains to the front office, “no one comes out.”

7 Action News told a similar tale last week at Sapphire apartments in Southfield. People living in the high-rise complained of freezing temps and frigid responses from staff when asked about fixing the problem.

Both apartments are managed by Real Estate Service Solutions Company. Since the story aired, people at Sapphire say things are warming up.

When 7 Actions News asked RESSCO about Macomb Manor in Roseville, a spokesperson sent a statement saying they immediately responded when the HVAC system failed and deployed resources to get it fixed and right now, they are bringing in additional HVAC crews to expedite the process.

However, the woman we spoke to says it’s been an issue the entire winter.

“You've got to prove to me that it took a month," said John Knappmann, an attorney who specializes in tenant-landlord cases.

Knappmann says it’s the landlords' responsibility to make their units livable, which in Michigan winters includes heat.

"Document, document, document,” Knappmann responded when asked what someone should do if they feel their landlowrd is being negligent.

He says to notify the landlord in writing that there is a problem and give them a chance to fix it. If repairs don’t happen at a reasonable time, Knappmann says “tenants can put their rent into escrow or withhold it.”

When putting your money in escrow, Knappmann suggests creating a separate account and telling your landlord. A judge will later determine how much you need to repay in court.

Below is the full statement from a Macomb Manor spokesperson.

The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We immediately responded when the HVAC system failed and deployed all resources to get it fixed.



Although HVAC vendors are extremely busy, we secured a vendor that began disassembling the old boilers and began installing the new boilers. For safety reasons, both boiler rooms must be modified to meet stringent code and building requirements for the new boilers.



We are bringing in additional HVAC crews to expedite the process. In the interim, we have provided temporary heating systems to our residents.



We continue to be responsive to our residents and have communicated our progress. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

7 Action News asked RESCCO when they were first alerted the HVAC system failed at Macomb Manor, but they did not respond.

