Eastpointe mother speaks after paraprofessional allegedly hit 6-year-old son with autism with shoe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. — A former paraprofessional with Forest Park Elementary School in Eastpointe is facing assault and battery charges after allegedly striking a 6-year-old student with autism in the head with his own shoe.

The Macomb County prosecutor's office alleges 53-year-old Kimberley Horen took the child's shoe off before hitting the first grader with it last October.

Tabatha Woodward 6-year-old Ryder Sobieski

Tabatha Woodward is the mother of Ryder Sobieski, who is mostly nonverbal. She says she received a call from the school principal the day of the incident, around 5 p.m..

“The principal called saying that one of the paraprofessionals took a shoe to my son’s head, a staff member has seen it, and they are going to investigate it," Woodward said. “It hurts me a lot that somebody actually could do that to somebody that’s autistic.”

WXYZ Tabatha Woodward

7 News Detroit reached out to the Eastpointe Community School District, which said as soon as they got wind of the incident, Horen was placed on leave and an internal investigation was conducted. She was terminated once that investigation was complete. In a statement the district said:

We have high expectations of our employees, and we absolutely do not accept or tolerate that kind of behavior in Eastpointe Community Schools. Eastpointe Community Schools communications and marketing coordinator, Caitlyn Kienitz

Woodward says she hopes the woman is never able to work with children again and wishes she was charged with the more severe felony of child abuse.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says the misdemeanor of assault and battery was chosen because it was more appropriate for the crime. He says he was outraged when he first heard about the case.

"As a trusted educator, the defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students. Instead, she violated that trust. This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools," Prosecutor Lucido said.

Meanwhile, at home, Woodward says the trauma has followed her son since the incident, and he has been acting out ever since.

“He’s been throwing himself on the floor, and he’s been having a hard time spending time with his other nieces and nephews," Woodward said.

If convicted, Horen faces up to 93 days in jail.