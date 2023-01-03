Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David. He was shot and killed just as he arrived at the party at East Warren and East Outer Drive.

Detroit police say unknown suspects fired at the location striking 3 people, killing Sawyer, and injuring 2 others. Police have recovered 2 guns from a vehicle but no arrests have been made.

Under candlelight on Monday night, family and friends gathered in Mt. Clemens to remember the teen who was killed less than 2 hours into the new year.

“He was only 19, he is a baby, he had his whole life ahead of him,” said Sawyer's Aunt Brittney McKinney. "He didn't go out looking for trouble. He was an innocent 19-year-old thinking he was going out for New Year's Eve.”

His family says he had just arrived at the party with friends when unknown suspects pulled up and fired shots as Sawyer and his friends were outside.

“I didn't see anything, everything happened in an instant... I didn't realize it was shooting going on, I was just thinking people was playing with fireworks,” said one of Sawyer's friends who was with him that night. "He was just face down on the ground, I flipped him over to see if it was him. It was him. I tried to wake him up, and he just wouldn't wake up.”

His loved ones say Sawyer, also known by friends as David, was the life of the party who was always cracking jokes and cared deeply about his family. His family also cared deeply about him.

“They took a big part of everybody here,” said Sawyer's Uncle Robert Fuller. "We're never going to get complete justice because Don is gone.”

As the family mourns they also want answers, hoping someone comes forward to bring justice for Don.

“These people are still out there, they’re looking for them and we’re hoping they are caught," McKinney said. "It's not going to help us but we want justice served, Don deserves it.”

Sawyer’s family also says he is an organ donor and is giving the gift of life in his death.

If you have any information you can anonymously contact crime-stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.