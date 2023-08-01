GLWA on main break: Water being tested, boil advisory 'hopefully' ends Thursday

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews are digging to reach a broken water main that impacted several communities today. The rupture happened on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue around 6 a.m.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said water pressure was restored after 10 a.m. However, a boil water advisory is in effect until at least Thursday afternoon while water quality is being tested.

Resident Dave Armstrong told 7 Action News, “I dialed 911 at 6:00 a.m., and they were already aware of it. They told me exactly where it was and I said, ‘Yes, that’s in front of my house.’”

He said the burst of water sounded like a heavy duty sump pump.

“Just a rush of water. I looked out the window, and it was gushing," Armstrong recalled.

GLWA said the authority's pressure system detected the leak coming from the 36-inch water transmission main.

The communities impacted are the Village of New Haven, the city of Rochester, Lenox, Chesterfield and Macomb Townships.

Rocky Polisei lives about a quarter mile from the rupture and is taking the boil water advisory seriously.

“I’m just preparing some water. I drink a lot of water. So, I need water," he told 7 Action News.

“Things happen. Just gotta deal with it and put up with in until it’s fixed," Polisei said.

Macomb Township resident Taylor Dailey said, “We’re in a pretty good situation where it’s not affected us a whole lot.”

“It might be a little inconvenient if we have to boil water to make dinner tonight. Otherwise, we won’t really be impacted," she explained.

7 Action News spoke with GLWA chief executive officer Suzanne Coffey.

She said, "We don't know the cause (of the rupture) yet. We've got to get down the pipe, taking a look at it. Nothing abnormal was occurring in the system. We know that."

Coffey said the pipe is 50 years and should have lasted another 50 years. She also said water mains aren't designed to be regularly inspected.

