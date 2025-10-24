Historic Washington Township schoolhouse gets new life thanks to community effort

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nearly 200-year-old schoolhouse in Washington Township is getting a second chance at life after sitting abandoned for 70 years.

The Thorington Schoolhouse, one of the community's oldest buildings, was carefully moved Friday to what officials hope will eventually become Thorington Park. The historic structure was relocated about a quarter of a mile from its original spot, where it had sat for almost two centuries.

"Since becoming Supervisor, I've been passionate about preserving the Thorington Schoolhouse. It's a local landmark that so many of us have come accustomed to seeing as we drive up Mound Road," said Sam Previti, Washington Township supervisor.

The township purchased the building in March, where teachers once engaged the minds of children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school closed in June 1955.

Moving the massive structure proved challenging for the crew.

"It's very difficult. This morning took us an hour to hook the truck up," said Fred Christian, owner of C & A Building Movers.

With the township's permission, Romeo High School construction teacher Craig Bryant challenged his students to help save and restore the building. The work started in September.

"I've been watching the building fall apart for the last 20 years, probably," Bryant said.

During their initial assessment, Bryant's class made some remarkable discoveries.

"When we first walked into the building, just to see where we stood with the building, what condition it was in, kind of looking around, and found a test," Bryant said.

The teacher says this fourth-grade test from the 1930s is one of several cool items his class found, with some in good shape and others a little rough.

MaryAnn Mueller was among those who witnessed Friday's move. She attended Thorington from 1952 through 1955 and lived just down the street on Mound Road.

"I remember running around that schoolhouse so many times," Mueller said.

She recalls the intimate learning environment of the one-room schoolhouse.

"Some years, I was the only student in my grade. There were three rows of desks, I think. There was a cloak room on either side. It was a lot of just reading, writing, and arithmetic, but also, it was interactions; they had parties," Mueller said.

Mueller says she's grateful for the township's community-wide effort to restore and preserve the building.

Over the next couple of years, Bryant's students will work on the house at its new location on 31 Mile Road between Mound and Campground.

"Restoring all the windows, we're gonna put the wavy glass in so something from that era, 1840s, 1850s," Bryant said.

When the public park is complete, Washington Township says the schoolhouse will sit in the center, fully restored and ready for perhaps another couple hundred years.

For Mueller, the restoration brings back cherished memories.

"I can't wait to walk back in again, my memories of walking in the door, and hanging up my coat, and being so excited to see my teacher. It's exciting," Mueller said.

