Knife-wielding man facing felony charges after being tased, arrested at Warren 7-11

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man armed with knives and threatening employees at a 7-11 in Warren is facing multiple felonies after a tense arrest that was caught on camera.

46-year-old Brian Steele first drove his car into the 7-11 at 12 Mile and Schoenherr before brandishing the weapons. Police say without the work of responding officers, the situation could’ve been much worse.

It happened just minutes before midnight on Friday, December 27.

“This had all the ingredients for a different outcome,” said Lt. John Gajewski with the Warren Police Department.

Lt. Gajewski says the man had driven his car into the building and began to threaten employees, who had locked themselves in a back room. Officers found him outside when they arrived.

“As soon as they get out of the car, they see the suspect armed with two knives, squaring off with them, ignoring repeated verbal commands to drop the weapons. Intensity couldn't be higher," said Lt. Gajewski. “We train for situations like these. We emphasize de-escalation; we train on our less lethal tools, we train on tactics and communication.”

We showed the video to a number of customers who saw the now boarded-up window but had no idea how it happened.

POLICE VIDEO: Man wielding knife at Warren 7-11 tased, arrested

“A knife? That's insane, that’s scary,” said Katrina Frazier from Inkster.

“I'm shocked, actually," said Darian Hall of Warren. "The police have a heavy presence around here.”

After a brief standoff, officers tased the man, who fell to the ground and was placed under arrest.

Police recovered the knives and say the suspect has a history of violent crimes and mental illness. He was also on parole, and alcohol is believed to be involved.

“This is somebody who has a violent and dangerous criminal history," Lt. Gajewski said. "Previous convictions for everything from home invasion to larceny to sex offenses.”

“I'm glad everybody is okay," said Hall. "I talk to these employees all the time, I'm here every other day.”

“It's only women that work here most of the time, two young women, so that’s scary," Frazier said. "I'm glad he didn't get behind the counter and injure them or something.”

Steele has been arraigned on multiple felony charges that could land him up to life in prison. He was given a $250,000 cash or surety bond and is due back in court on January 7.