Macomb County residents deal with flooding from the Clinton River

(WXYZ) - The Clinton River is again causing flooding.

Several people who live on Davis Drive could not drive down their own street because the water was so high. They also had water inside their homes.

The Carver family used a boat.

Cathy Carver said, “My daughter parks at the corner so he canoed her back and forth so she could go to work. And other than that, the rest of the vehicles are kinds stuck here. We’re stuck here.”

Michael Selbee walked through the high water in boots and shorts to get his family pizza. He says they’ve lived here less than a year, as renters.

“I’m moving. We ain’t dealing with this again,” he said.

Other parts of Macomb County are also having flooding issues with the Clinton River.