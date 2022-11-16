Macomb County voters react to Trump's 2024 Presidential run

(WXYZ) — During his past 2 presidential runs, Macomb County has been one of Donald Trump’s strongest counties in Michigan.

In 2016, he won the county by 11%, and again in 2020 by 8%. But after President Trump officially declared another run for office Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago resort, are those same voters willing to support him again?

“I'm excited about it, I think it’s the best news I've heard in a long time,” Macomb County voter Matt Williams said of Trump's announcement. “Trump 2024!”

For Williams, Donald Trump has been his candidate since 2016. Six years later, Trump is still his top choice

“I think he’s for the people of America, he’s not trying to line his own pockets," Williams said. "I think he's’ trying to help the people of the United States.”

Other Macomb County voters like Gail Bidinger say their support for Trump has waned. She feels he’s not right for the country based on the way he’s acted.

"I voted for him the first time, but I changed my mind a lot about him in the last few years,” Bidinger said. “It was everything, you know? The way he embarrassed the country, the way he acted.”

Voters like Helen McRoberts say despite not liking his behavior he still has their support, and with it, a potential vote in 2024.

“I didn't like some of the ways he presented himself, President Trump. But, I liked his policies,” McRoberts said. "(He) got beaten up all the way through, and he still kept fighting for us.”

Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio says Trump will likely have a steep climb to re-election, especially in a primary against other popular conservative candidates.

“His hardcore supporters will not have to be sold, it’s the middle-of-the-road voter that he lost,” Dulio said. "If Ron Desantis also runs, it’s going to be a pretty epic battle between him and Donald Trump and whoever else might throw their hat in the ring.”

For some conservative voters, that’s where their decision gets tough, and where Trump's road to re-election will see its first test.

“I think his chances are excellent about winning against anybody,” Williams said. "I think he’ll be the next President of the United States”

“I think there are probably a lot of people that will support him," Bidinger said. "I'm hoping a lot of people got their wits about them and won't.”