Macomb Township businessman speaks out after arrest made in ambush shooting

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Macomb Township businessman Eddie Jawad, who was ambushed outside his home last week in a shooting that left him convinced someone close to him orchestrated the attack.

Multiple law enforcement agencies raided the suspect's home days after the Oct. 14 shooting, which saw 12 shots fired at Jawad's SUV around 10 a.m. as he left for work.



"Yes, but it's still a long way to go to see the conspiracy. Who's behind it? What is the motive? I don't even know the suspect," Jawad said when asked if he feels closer to justice.

The 61-year-old businessman believes the plot runs deeper than the alleged shooter.

"Well, I tell you, it's a close person to me who made the call," Jawad said.

Attack details emerge

Jawad described the terrifying moments when bullets began flying as he drove down his driveway in what started as a normal morning routine.

"I got in my truck, normal routine, came down this way. And by the time I got halfway, oh, I didn't see nobody, I heard bing, going by the glass, and I'm thinking somebody throw a rock at me," Jawad said. "Yeah, that was a shot. I didn't know what to do. Then I heard more."

Police told Jawad that two bullets were found in his gas tank, suggesting the shooter may have been trying to cause an explosion. The businessman steered away from his gate and found cover between trees on his property.

"Because hiding. That's the only area he cannot see me," Jawad said.

Jawad retrieved his own gun but chose not to fire directly at the shooter due to nearby houses. Instead, he fired warning shots into the air before calling 911 and his son.

Glass fragments from the shattered windows injured Jawad, and one bullet passed through his vehicle's door, landing near where he was sitting.

Suspect had been waiting

According to Jawad, police told him the shooter had been lying in wait since 9:30 a.m., a half-hour before the attack occurred. After the shooting, the suspect fled by jumping over a wall.

The attack has left Jawad shaken but grateful to be alive.

"Fear. I don't know if it's luck, it's a higher spirit or something, but it is somebody I believe, somebody's protecting me somewhere. I'm born again. I was born seven days ago because I was very close to death, the closest I've ever been in my life," Jawad said.

Life in America

Jawad moved to the United States from Lebanon in 1981 and has built a successful business while raising five children. He's expecting his sixth grandchild and considers himself a proud American.

"That's why I appreciate everything that God gave me and this country gave me," Jawad said.

Despite the traumatic experience, Jawad says he doesn't believe another attack will occur, though he plans to make security adjustments.

"I don't think it will, but you never know. But I will be in the lookout. I will, there will be some serious adjustments in the near future," Jawad said.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

