Messy church or religious persecution? Warren Pastor speaks out after city sends blight crew

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pastor Curtiss Ostosh says he feels like the city is targeting him after he was cited for blight. The pastor says early last week, the city showed up with crews to clean up the church's property.

"We had no warning they were coming on Tuesday morning," he says.

The crew came with an order from a judge to remove the outdoor food storage, junk, debris, and tents from the property.

According to the pastor, these items weren't there in the first place. But pictures from the City of Warren show what city officials say was part of the problem.

The pastor says that instead of taking the real trash, city crews removed clients' bikes, the church's fire pit, and their barbecues, among other things.

"We're commanded to love our neighbors according to the scriptures we believe in. We love our city, we've been here for 33 years serving this community diligently," he says. "We try to be a good neighbor. We've been around for 33 years. I think we have a proven track record of being a great neighbor."

After visiting Pastor Curtiss, I called the city to see what was going on on their end. They tell me, this investigation has been ongoing since 2019, and it has finally come to a head.

"I appreciate what that gentleman does for the community and he helps many people - it's a fantastic thing," a city official told 7 News Detroit. "However, it needs to be done in a proper, sanitary way, and that was our main deal. I love that he helps the people but he's being a horrible neighbor."

"We're starved for space. We've outgrown this place probably several years ago," says Curtiss.