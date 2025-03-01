Metro Detroit Ukrainian Americans react to Trump- Zelenskyy meeting

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A feisty meeting between President Trump and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine is making headlines Friday, with reactions across the world and here in metro Detroit.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine 3 years ago, it’s been all hands on deck at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Warren, which has held fundraisers and collected donations to send to Ukraine. The meeting between the two leaders became the topic of conversation on Friday.

“I was appalled at what happened and how our President treated another President of a country,” said Lesia Florchuk, President of the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Forchuck is the center’s President, which has been a hub of activity for metro Detroit’s Ukrainian population. She and others are expressing their support for their home country and President Zelenskyy on how he handled the meeting.

“Really, it was yelling at him, 'Well, you’re not thankful.' Yes, the Ukrainian population and people are thankful for the United States,” said Florchuk.

“My phone is ringing nonstop," said Borys Potapenko, a Ukrainian American who lives in Troy. "I've had calls from Congressman, I've had calls from former Congressmen, I’ve had calls from all the community leaders."

Potapenko has been very involved in the metro Detroit area and has family in Ukraine. He has also visited the country multiple times since the war broke out. He was angered by what he saw unfold at the White House.

“Are we talking serious diplomacy or are we children playing games?" Potapenko said. "People are dying in large numbers because freedom is on the line. Not peace. Peace isn’t on the line. Freedom is on the line.”

Reaction among Americans has been mixed, with many Republicans coming to the defense of President Trump and Vice President Vance.

Congresswoman Lisa McClain, of Michigan’s 9th District, re-posted the President's statement on X, saying, “President Trump inherited this war. He has said from the beginning he wants to bring peace. @POTUS is a strong leader, and I know his negotiations will bring a deal together.”

“Somebody asked me, am I embarrassed about Tump. I have never been more proud of the President,” said Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina. "The relationship between Ukraine and America is vitally important, but can Zelenskyy do a deal with the United States? After what I saw today, I don't know.”

As for Americans with loved ones in Ukraine, they’re fearful of what comes next.

“You have to do something because if Ukraine falls, there’s other countries Putin is going to go after,” Florchuk said.

“This is important to us, more important to us I’d say as Americans," said Potapenkoso. “I feel very, very troubled. I mean, I'm devastated about Ukraine, but boy, are we turning a page, and a page to what?”