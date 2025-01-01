New Year's Eve fireworks and events draw hundreds to Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people celebrated the New Year in downtown Mount Clemens for its annual New Year's Eve gala.

It's an all-night affair that began at 4 in the afternoon with events for kids at the non-profit children's museum Discovery Center of Macomb.

Attendees offered donations for kids to participate in a variety of activities, from face painting to arts and crafts, science experiments, and archery.

“Just getting out of the house and doing something fun for New Year's with the kids," said Krystal Salom.

Michelle Weiss, Downtown Development Authority Coordinator, says the event is in its 41st year. They only decided to add activities for kids later down the line in 2016.

"We didn't think there was any place for children to go for New Year's because, historically, it was always for adults,” said Weiss.

That's what drew Pam Haxhigh, who was with her daughter Kayla, who wants to be a meteorologist.

“We were looking for something for the kids to do, and this has a lot of good learning opportunities around science and art and engineering, and there was a weather experience, and it looked like a lot of fun, and the kids had a good time,” said Haxhigh.

Many families went from the Discovery Center of Macomb to the first fireworks display and ball drop at 9 p.m.

"This is our first year going to the fireworks show, and we’re really looking forward to it being a little earlier, not super late, so the kids don’t have to stay up really late, and it's going to be a great show,” said Haxhigh.

Another took place at midnight for the later crowd.

"The mini-ball drop was absolutely awesome. We loved it because not everybody gets to go downtown Detroit or New York City or anything like that, so that was cool to see and for the kids to experience,” said Melissa Martz.

